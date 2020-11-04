Arizona continues it trend towards a “blue state”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the election of 2020, will Arizona be tagged as a “blue state”?
It depends and we probably won’t know for sure until all the votes are counted, but it’s trending that way.
If Democrat Joe Biden is declared the winner, he will be only the second Democrat to carry Arizona since 1952. Bill Clinton won in 1996.
Arizona will have two Democratic Senators if Mark Kelly’s lead holds up. That hasn’t been the case since 1953. That’s when Republican Barry Goldwater won his Senate seat the first time.
The Arizona legislature is close but it, too, could flip to Democratic control although, as of now, its trending towards the GOP so it’s too close to call. House majority 31-29. Senate majority 16-14. If it lands in Democratic control it would be the first time since 1966.
“We may be a slightly red shade of blue but we’re definitely blue,” said former state lawmaker Steve Farley.
Farley, who served at the state legislature for 16 years on says Arizona may be flipping in part because of younger voters flocking to the polls.
“Younger people traditionally in Arizona vote at 10% to 20%,” he said. “If they start voting at the same rate as over 65′s are voting, it’s a whole different state when it comes to politics.”
In Southern Arizona, there is no doubt about the color of its politics.
Democrats won across the board.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors went from a 3-2 majority to a 4-1 split for Democrats when Rex Scott grabbed the District 1 seat being vacated by Republican Ally Miller.
Former Sheriff Democrat Chris Nanos recaptured the office he lost four years ago to Republican Mark Napier.
County assessor, treasurer, and recorder all were won by Democrats.
There are ballots left to be counted statewide so some of this is conjecture but there’s no denying for some Arizona voters, being blue is not necessarily a bad thing.
