ARIZONA DECIDES 2020: Arizona expected to approve Prop. 208 on increased income tax

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Although it has not been verified, a “YES” vote for Arizona is expected for Prop. 208- with 53.8% of voters agreeing to enact the “Invest in Education Act” as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3rd.
A “YES” vote on Prop. 208 would impose a 3.5% income tax surcharge on taxable annual income over $250,000 for single persons or $500,000 for married person’s filing jointly.
People earning an annual amount less than these annual quantities would not pay any more in taxes than the norm (4.5%).
Once effective, excise tax surcharges would increase for individuals making an annual income above the mark; combined with the current tax rate, taxable income would increase to 8%.
Money gathered from the new tax surcharge would allocate into a new fund used to hire and increase salaries for teachers and non-administrative support personnel, career training and higher education pathway programs for high school students and the Arizona Teacher’s Academy.
Moneys would first be distributed to pay for administrative costs in implementing and enforcing the new law, then as follows:
- 50% of the money woukd go to increase pay for “teachers” in Arizona, as described by state law.
- 25% of the money would go to increase pay for “classroom support personnel”, as described by state law.
- 10% of the money would be used to mentor and retain new classroom teachers in their first, second and third year of teaching. Instructors paid with this revenue would not be assigned more than 15 students at a time.
- 12% would go to career training and worforce programs for students 9-12, including the development or expansion of programs tied to medium-to-high wage or high-demand careers.
- 3% would go to the Arizona Teachers Academy and increase the dollar amount of scholarships available through the academy.
According to Arizona’s legislation on revised statutes, “If an initiative wins approval of a majority of voters in the General Election, it becomes effective when the election results are proclaimed by the governor.”
