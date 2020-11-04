ARIZONA DECIDES 2020: Nanos leads Pima County in race for Sheriff

In January 1976, Sheriff Chris Nanos became the first 20-year-old to be sworn into the El Paso Police Department. Through the course of his over 40-year career, he moved to Tucson and and joined the Pima County Sheriff’s Department as a Corrections Officer. Nanos worked his way up to become a Deputy and then a Detective, working assignments in Homicide, Child Abuse, Sex Crimes, and General Investigations.