ARIZONA DECIDES 2020: Nanos leads Pima County in race for Sheriff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The 2020 election for Pima County Sheriff is down to Mark Napier and Chris Nanos.
Chris Nanos is in the lead at 53.43 percent with 216,758 votes and Mark Napier close behind at 46.57 percent with 188,947 votes.
Pima County’s current Sheriff, Mark Napier, was elected on January 1, 2017 with over 30 years of law enforcement experience at the time. Sheriff Napier was hired by the Tucson Police Department in 1987 and he eventually retired as a captain. He has received the Medal of Merit twice, the Medal of Service, the Chief of Police Citation of Excellence, the Unit Medal, the Retirement Medal and the Magnus Leadership Medal.
Sheriff Napier serves as a member of the Executive Committees of the Arizona Joint Terrorism Task Force, Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, Major County Sheriffs of America and is also a member of Unified Command of the Alliance to Combat Transnational Threats and he is currently the elected Vice President of the Arizona Sheriffs Association.
Mark Napier has a Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology from Park University, a Masters from Boston University in Criminal Justice and has taught the online Masters of Criminal Justice Program at Boston University for the past 14 years.
According to his campaign website, Sheriff Napier says, “leading one of the largest sheriff’s departments in the nation is not an entry level position.”
In January 1976, Sheriff Chris Nanos became the first 20-year-old to be sworn into the El Paso Police Department. Through the course of his over 40-year career, he moved to Tucson and and joined the Pima County Sheriff’s Department as a Corrections Officer. Nanos worked his way up to become a Deputy and then a Detective, working assignments in Homicide, Child Abuse, Sex Crimes, and General Investigations.
In January 2014, Chris Nanos became the Chief Deputy in the Department and was eventually appointed by the Board of Supervisors as the 33rd Sheriff of Pima County from 2015-16.
“We are currently experiencing a crisis of leadership at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. It’s a crisis of trust and integrity, and we need a Sheriff who understands what it means to be a servant of the people,” Chris Nanos stated on his campaign website.
