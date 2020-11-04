ARIZONA DECIDES 2020: Seven candidates compete for three seats in TUSD Governing Board

According to the Governing Board website, members will be required to hold regular meetings open to the public unless otherwise posted by the written direction of the Board President, consistent with the statutory requirement for a monthly meeting. The meetings will be held at the Duffy Community Center, 5145 E. 5th Street or at the Morrow Education Center, 1010 E. Tenth Street, Tucson, Arizona, unless otherwise posted. Special meetings will be held on an as-needed basis and additional special meetings may be scheduled based on need and board members' availability.