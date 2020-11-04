Border Agents rescue three men in distress near Ocotillo

OCOTILLO, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector successfully rescued three men Tuesday evening.
The rescue was initiated at 8:40 p.m., when El Centro Sector Radio Communications Dispatch received a distress call from an undocumented migrant who had made an illegal entry into the United States. The man stated that he and two others were in need of help and were no longer able to walk. Border Patrol agents launched a rescue operation with GPS coordinates from the phone call.
At 10:25 p.m., agents located and rescued the three subjects near Ocotillo. The agents determined that all three men, two from Mexico and one from Guatemala, were undocumented and that one of them had placed the distress call. The subjects denied medical attention and were transported to the El Centro Sector immigration rally point where they were taken back to Mexico.
