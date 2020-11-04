CBP: Teen arrested after meth found hidden in shoes

The seizure was made shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 when a 17-year-old United States citizen male was traveling into El Paso, Texas as a pedestrian. A CBP Officer and his drug sniffing dog were conducting operations when the dog alerted to the teenager. The teen was taken for a secondary inspection. During that inspection, it was discovered that the teen had methamphetamine filled bundles concealed in his groin area and in his shoes.