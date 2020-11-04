CBP: Teen arrested after meth found hidden in shoes

EL PASO, Texas. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized several bundles of methamphetamine hidden in shoes worn by a 17-year-old male.
The seizure was made shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 when a 17-year-old United States citizen male was traveling into El Paso, Texas as a pedestrian. A CBP Officer and his drug sniffing dog were conducting operations when the dog alerted to the teenager. The teen was taken for a secondary inspection. During that inspection, it was discovered that the teen had methamphetamine filled bundles concealed in his groin area and in his shoes.
“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from CBP Officers,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez, “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for teenagers to be used in smuggling attempts.”
The bundles contained 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine. CBP Officers arrested the teen and he was turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to face charges for the failed smuggling attempt.
