District confirms six cases of COVID-19 at Ironwood Ridge High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A spokesperson for Amphitheater Public Schools confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 4, that there are six “active positive” cases of COVID-19 at Ironwood Ridge High School.
Michelle Valenzuela, the district’s Communications Director, did not provide further information about the individuals and whether they were students or staff.
Valenzuela’s statement is below:
I can confirm we have six active positive cases at Ironwood Ridge High School.
When a positive case is reported, the Amphitheater District follows all health official policies and guidelines and informs the school community. So far, we are not aware of any cases being contracted at school. Our schools have extensive mitigation practices in place, and we regularly remind our staff and students to remain six feet apart, wear masks, wash their hands and avoid touching their faces.
Amphitheater believes that communicating with our community about COVID-19 is important. In addition to informing the entire school community of a positive case, we have an Amphi COVID-19 Dashboard on our website that contains information about all active cases in the District. Here is a link: https://www.amphi.com/Page/22755.
