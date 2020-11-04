Former Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reelected

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is looking forward to getting his old job back. With 51 percent of the votes, he has won the sheriff’s race against Sheriff Mark Napier.
“The fact the citizens saw both sides of this election and studied both candidates,” Sheriff Nanos said. “There’s a lot of information to sift through, and they put their trust in me. That’s very humbling.”
Sheriff Nanos was the 33rd Sheriff of Pima County from 2015-16, and is now looking forward to lead the department again.
“This is a genesis for law enforcement, to be a part of something that is at the beginning and that’s our reform efforts,” he said. “It’s not just law enforcement but the whole judicial system and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
He looks to equip the deputies with body cameras.
“Everybody has a camera in their hand, and why wouldn’t our deputies want one as well, and they do,” Sheriff Nanos said. “Sometimes you’re just getting half the story, and if they have a half, it should be seen.”
He said part of reform includes staying in communication with community leaders.
“People look at it as defund the police but I look at is as reallocating funds.”
The reform, he said, can include alternative ways to handle people with drug addiction or mental illness and non-violent offenders.
“Looking at those kinds of programs, deflection, something that Chief Magnus has in place already.”
Sheriff Nanos said he’ll put an emphasis on community connection to better serve Pima County.
“Being involved with our non-profits, being involved with our churches and our schools and the community because that’s where you can have some great efforts in crime prevention and bettering our community.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.