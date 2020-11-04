IRS warns taxpayers on COVID-related tax scam.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal agencies are warning tax payers about a new text scam being used to trick people into disclosing pesonal financial information under a guise of receiving a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.
The IRS says that neither the IRS or other federal agencies ask taxpayers for bank account information for depositing EIP funds- this should be the first sign that you may be walking into a scam.
“Criminals are relentlessly using COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments as cover to try to trick taxpayers out of their money or identities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “This scam is a new twist on those we’ve been seeing much of this year. We urge people to remain alert to these types of scams.”
The scam text message states: “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …”
The text includes a link to a fake phishing web address.
The IRS advises anyone who receives this message to take a screenshot and email to IRS officials at phishing@irs.gov with the date and time of the received message and the number on the caller/message ID.
