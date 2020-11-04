Mark Kelly promises to improve health care access and the economy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in nearly a century, Arizona will have two Democrats holding seats in the Senate. Arizonans decided they care more about Senator-Elect Mark Kelly’s approach towards health care than what Senator Martha McSally had to offer.
“I will carry them and countless others, other stories, your stories, with me to Washington DC to be your Senator,” Kelly said.
During what sounded like a victory speech last night at Hotel Congress, he spoke about his plans for Arizona.
“My top priority is making sure we have a plan to slow the spread of this virus, and then getting Arizonans the resources our state needs right now so they can make ends meet, keep our small businesses afloat and get the testing and health care we need," he emphasized.
Kelly’s biggest focus is lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs. His election comes at a crucial time as the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments this Tuesday on eliminating the Affordable Care Act.
“Having his voice heard in November will give him already a chance to deliver for the people of Arizona,” said Leslie Dach, Chairman of Protect Our Care.
POC is an organization working to reduce health care costs in Washington. Since Kelly could be sworn in on November 30th, Dach said this is extremely important for changes.
“The Senate will be in the middle of COVID relief bills which could make a tremendous difference not just for the health of Arizonans but also for the economy to put money back to open schools safely, to help small businesses,” Dach said.
Kelly also promises to focus on infrastructure, high tech job training and affordable education, securing our border and Arizona’s water future- among many other things.
Senator McSally has not conceded yet and her campaign is continuing to wait for the final votes to be counted.
Assuming the results don’t change, Kelly would serve out the remaining two years of late Senator John McCain’s term, before he would be up for re-election in 2022.
