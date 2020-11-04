Yuma Border Patrol agents discover over 40 pounds of meth inside spare tire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector arrested two U.S. citizens Tuesday night after finding 41 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a spare tire.
A Nissan Versa was referred to secondary inspection at the Highway 95 Immigration Checkpoint at about 11:30 p.m. after agents were suspiciously alerted by a canine unit.
During the search, agents found a spare tire in the vehicle’s trunk that seemed “unusually heavy”.
After further inspection, agents discovered 40 packages containing methamphetamine wrapped in cellophane inside the tire- with an estimated street value over $100,000.
Agents arrested a male and female, seizeing both the suspect vehicle and the narcotics.
