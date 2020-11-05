Can election stress contribute to a heart attack or stroke? Study says yes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hospitalizations for strokes and heart attacks nearly doubled in the two days following the 2016 presidential election, according to a recent study published in the Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences.
Carondelet says being emotionally upset or angry can raise blood pressure and heart rate, which changes blood flow and reduces blood supply to the heart, leading to a heart attack or other cardiovascular problems.
If you or someone you know is experiencing anxiety from the current political climate, it could be time to take a break.
Here are some helpful tips when stress feels overwhelming:
- Unplug from the TV, phone and computer.
- Eat healthy and limit alcohol consumption
- Exercise
- Avoid arguments
Watch for signs, including:
- Chest tightness
- Shortness of breath
- Pain between the shoulder blades or in the arm, jaw, chest or upper abdomen
- Dizziness/fatigue
- Clammy skin/cold sweat
- Indigestion/nausea/vomiting
If your party doesn’t win, take a deep breath and focus on your health. Above all, remember that your health is important.
