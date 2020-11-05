Car catches fire while on the road in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police and Golder Ranch Fire responded to a working truck on fire yesterday at 12:30 p.m.
Officials say a company vehicle caught fire while on the road on La Canada near Naranja just outside of the OVPD main station on Nov. 4, 2020.
The truck pulled off into the station and Golder Ranch Fire responded to put out the flames. The scene was cleared in about 30 minuets.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say the cause of the fire was exploding paint cans from a leaking fuel line.
