Coronado National Forest relaunches Sabino Canyon shuttle service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Forest Service in Arizona reopened many recreational areas at Sabino Canyon earlier in September, and it just got approved to relaunch shuttle services for vistors in some of its most adventurous vehicles- of course, with COVID-19 precautions in mind.
To ride the Sabino Canyon “crawler” shuttle, The Coronado National Forest offers two tours to guests. Visitors can choose between a Sabino Canyon Tour or a Seven Falls Trailhead Tour on a shuttle.
The service is open now, and tickets can be purchase [HERE], but vistors should keep in mind that these tours can only be attended by following COVID-19 mitigation protocols. You can find more information on rules through the same link.
Riders will be asked to practice safe physical distancing, and the Forest Service urges people not to ride the crawler if they are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms.
An individualized automated narration system will allow passenger to plug-in provided earbuds at their seat to enjoy a unique experience and shield non-shuttle canyon visitors from noise and sounds.
So, if your looking for an outdoor adventure in the coming days, this might just be one you’ll want to consider.
