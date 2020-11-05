Cuban immigrant describes conditions inside La Palma ICE facility

ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - La Palma Correctional Center, a privately run immigration detention center north of Tucson, is facing an ongoing battle with COVID-19.
There are currently 26 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and more than 400 cases have been confirmed inside the unit since the year began.
One detainee- Eric, whose identity we’re hiding due to fear of retaliation, is one of hundreds of detainees inside the La Palma immigration facility.
“I’m in fear of getting sick because there are no safety protocols being taken inside of here,” said Eric.
Eric’s wife Ana and their 5-month-old baby are in Tucson. Ana says she fears for his safety and she is most afraid of her husband having asthma- making him greater at risk for the virus.
“What’s the most frustrating part is not knowing the end results of his case and how long he could stay inside knowing he could get sick,” said Ana.
Eric is up for possible parole, and a decision will be made on his case at the end of November.
