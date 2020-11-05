East-side crash kills motorcyclist, speed considered a factor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a collision on Tucson’s east side Tuesday.
On Nov. 3, 2020, at 10 p.m., officers from Operations Division East and Tucson Fire Medics were dispatched to the intersection of S. Wilmot Rd. and E. Eli Dr. for a report of a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire rendered aid to the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Randy S. Pence. Officers say Pence was wearing a helmet, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Pence was riding his 2007 Triumph Motorcycle northbound on Wilmot Road in the middle lane when a gray 2007 BMW 550 passenger vehicle was turning left from southbound Wilmot Road onto eastbound Eli Dr. The vehicles collided in the roadway as the BMW was making the left turn.
Witness statements and roadway evidence indicate that Pence was traveling at excessive speeds. A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined the driver of the BMW was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence determined that speed does appear to be a factor in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
