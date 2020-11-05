FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes heading our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-record heat is expected over these next few days thanks to high pressure. A pattern change is expected by next weekend bringing us cooler temperatures and gusty winds and even a chance for rain.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 30% chance of rain. Windy.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy. Rain chances increase overnight.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. 30% chance of rain, especially in the morning.
TUESDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
