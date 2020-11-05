Full remote learning day for 7th grade Tucson Country Day School students, Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a notice sent to Tucson Country Day School families about a positive COVID-19 case at the school, the school decided that tomorrow, Friday, will by a full remote-learning day for all 7th graders.
In the letter, the school did not specify which cohort the coronavirus case was traced to, but advised parents to keep an eye out for COVID symptoms.
Tucson Country Day School said on-campus and remote learning will continue for all other students as scheduled, and will update parents on any changes regarding the matter.
