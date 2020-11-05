Harkins Theatres honors Sean Connery with special showings beginning Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Harkins Theatres is celebrating the life and career of the legendary Sean Connery with tribute showings of some of his most memorable films.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 6, movie goers will be able to see Connery in action in some of his most memorable roles- in movies like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Untouchables.
Tickets for these movies are $5 each and you can purchase them in advance by visting Harkins.com.
If you live in the Tucson area, your best bet will be to visit the Harkins at Tucson Spectrum on Irvington Road.
For more information on showing across Arizona, visit the Harkin’s website.
