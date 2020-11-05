Landmarks around the world go teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

“Each year, AFA’s Light the World in Teal program brings people and places around the world together on a single day to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for everyone affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “From iconic skyscrapers and sports stadiums to small town village halls, we are grateful to each participating landmark for turning teal to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease.”