Landmarks around the world go teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 300 landmarks in 49 American states and 10 other countries are going teal today to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.
As part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) annual “Light the World in Teal” initiative, landmarks around the world are going teal to spread awareness.
“Each year, AFA’s Light the World in Teal program brings people and places around the world together on a single day to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for everyone affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “From iconic skyscrapers and sports stadiums to small town village halls, we are grateful to each participating landmark for turning teal to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease.”
Landmarks “going teal” today include:
- Empire State Building (New York, NY)
- Willis Tower (Chicago, IL)
- Columbia Center (Seattle, WA)
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Cleveland, OH)
- Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
- American Airlines Arena (Miami, FL)
- New York Stock Exchange (New York, NY)
- TD Garden (Boston, MA)
- US Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
- NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
- One Liberty Place (Philadelphia, PA)
- Bank of America Plaza (Dallas, TX)
- Niagara Falls (Niagara Falls, NY/Ontario, Canada)
A list of participating structures can be found at www.lighttheworldinteal.com.
You can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness today by wearing teal, posting photos on social media using the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal or by turning your Facebook cover profile/cover photo teal.
Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org.
