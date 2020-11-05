No plans for Thanksgiving? Here are some events you may want to consider.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanksgiving is usually a time for food, friends and family- but with the many restrictions set to combat the coronavirus, many people are seeing their plans... well, deep in gravy.
But not all is bad. You can still celebrate, most likely in a smaller group, and many restaurants in town are offering their services this holiday to make “giving thanks” as normal as possible.
Below is a list of places you may want to consider when planning your Thanksgiving holiday.
THANKSGIVING AT “HOTEL CONGRESS”
The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress will be hosting a special dinner events on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reservations for restaurant dining can be made online [HERE] or by calling (520) 798-1618.
“Join us for a decadent three-course prix fixe dining experience on our safely distanced outside plaza, or purchase our Cup Cafe Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go special and enjoy the Cup Cafe in the comfort of your home.”
Reservations for adults are priced at $55 and reservations for kids 10 years old or younger are priced at $25.
Thanksgiving dinner orders “To-Go” can also be made online by following [this link]. A Cup Cafe Thanksgiving dinner for 4-6 people costs $275.
For more information visit hotelcongress.com/cup-cafe-thanksgiving.
This list will be updated as more events are made known. If you are the owner or manager of an establishment and you would like to add your Thanksgiving event to our story, feel free to send an email to desk@kold.com.
Happy Thanksgiving.
