Pima County could take another week to count 18,000 provisional ballots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of this morning, 40,000 ballots still needed to be counted in Pima County and we won’t have a complete count just yet.
“How many of those will actually come to be verified and counted, well... time will tell,” said the County’s Election Department Director, Brad Nelson.
While the entire country continues waiting on Arizona’s results, Nelson said the verification process is what’s slowing things down.
“It’s not just as simple as opening an envelope and putting it into a machine to count it. Before those envelopes can be opened we have to make sure the signature on the outside of that envelope matches the signature the county has on file and that takes some time.”
He added 18,000 provisional ballots, which are given to a voter at a poll on Election Day after they’ve requested a mail in ballot, will take much longer as the county verifies a person did not vote twice.
“If the early vote never comes in then the provisional ballot is then subject to verification and count," said Nelson.
With the biggest concern being integrity this election, Nelson said bi-partisan teams are working hard to get the results in.
“There are political party observers throughout the room and the ladies and gentlemen actually working with the ballots are a mix of political parties," he added.
Officials say the 18,000 provisional ballots could take up to a week to be verified and counted.
