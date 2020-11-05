Second round of panic buying?COVID spike, election possible factors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Toilet paper and grocery stores staples flew off the shelves in March due to the pandemic, and now some shoppers are seeing it happen again.
“There has been a lot of instability over the past few weeks both about the election and the fact that our coronavirus numbers are going up again," said Mary Hayward, a mental health social worker at El Rio Health in Tucson.
Mental health experts said loading up on groceries and toilet paper is how some people find stability during uncertain times.
“We start seeing the shelves emptying so we wonder if there’s going to be enough for us, so we buy more too because we see it going away," Hayward said.
Panic buying eventually can throw off supply and demand which leads to shortages.
“They had a sign at the end saying they’re limiting the Clorox wipes so they must be in high demand again," said shopper Constance Sanford after leaving a Fry’s grocery store.
Sanford said she didn’t expect to see panic buying again.
“The shelves are like empty and I couldn’t believe it," she said. "I didn’t realize it was going on at all.”
However, the timing didn’t necessarily surprise her.
“All the changes we’re going through. I work at the hospital. I work with COVID patients all the time," Sanford said.
People tend to stop panic buying when they feel more stability in their environment.
“When they feel they have some sense of what the future holds and they have some control back in their lives, whether they like it or not, they know what’s going to happen," Hayward said.
