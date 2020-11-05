Streets in London empty out as second COVID lockdown takes effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As countries across the European continent begin to see new spikes of the coronavirus, people are beginning to re-familiarize with lockdown protocols.
This was the case in London, Thursday, where typically busy streets began to slow and quiet down- as England went into its second mandatory lockdown.
People were ordered to stay home, beginning Nov. 5, to combat the new rise in COVID infections.
English authorities say the new surge could cause even more deaths than the first wave of infections- which also resulted in a 3-month lockdown.
The United Kingdom has the biggest death toll across Europe for coronavirus-related deaths, passing 80,000. Sources say it’s seeing as much as 20,000 new cases daily.
The national lockdown in England is set to expire on Dec. 2, and other countries across the United Kingdom have enacted their own lockdown policies as they experience second waves of the coronavirus.
