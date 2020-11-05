“We’re exhausted.” Healthcare workers urge people to take COVID-19 precautions now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On a day many are still counting ballots- public health officials are counting COVID-19 cases. More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday.
As cases rise, hospitals are worried their patient load will increase.
“We are definitely seeing a surge in our COVID cases,” said Judy Rich, President and CEO, TMC HealthCare.
Workers at Tucson Medical Center are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients, going from just a couple of COVID-19 patients a few weeks ago, to about 50 now. Patients are from around the state, and beyond.
“They’re coming to us from Deming, New Mexico, Las Cruces, they’re coming to us from Yuma and all parts of the state,” said Rich.
TMC said they have received around 200 patients from the Arizona Surge Line—that allows hospitals to share patients to keep manageable patient numbers within their walls. Thursday, 2,135 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, a kind of number Arizona has no seen since late June.
“If we don’t make a change today and that exponential curve increases… we are going to be in a crisis,” said Dr. Clifford Martin, Board-Certified Infectious Disease Doctor and TMC Chief of Medical Staff.
According to the current numbers on the ADHS dashboard, about 1,000 inpatient COVID-19 patients are in hospitals in the state. However, current hospital space is still good. Healthcare workers beg the community to mask up, avoid confined and crowded areas and practice good hygiene before things get worse— public health officials are worried too.
“We are worried. We need everyone’s cooperation,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, PCHD director.
“Please do your best to help us. Please do your best to keep us from being overwhelmed… so we can continue to do our job safely and effectively,” said Martin.
While hospital workers are dedicated to helping the community, they are tired.
“We’re exhausted, and we’re scared just like the rest of the community,” said Martin.
ADHS director, Dr. Cara Christ, says in a video update that Arizona is in a better place now than we were in during June and July. The department still urges people to wear masks appropriately.
