Barricade situation ends peacefully, suspect detained

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a midtown barricade situation ended peacefully with the suspect taken into custody.
Police had evacuated homes in a neighborhood where they were in conversation with the man, who they said was possibly armed.
Police say they were called to the 3200 block of E. Camden Street, near Pima Street and Country Club Road, at just after 10 a.m. for a report of threats involving neighbors.
No one was injured in this incident.
It is too early in the investigation, police said, to release any information about possible charges.
This report will be updated as information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.