Coping with COVID: Virus affects members of same family differently

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Lubbock, Texas couple who works in the healthcare field is now on the road to recovery after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Their five-year-old son also tested positive for the virus, but only suffered mild symptoms.
Joseph Noah, a paramedic, said he developed allergy-like symptoms on a Friday.
“I never had any initial fever," Joseph said.
Two days later, his symptoms changed.
“I could not smell at all, and then by Monday morning, my taste was gone," Joseph said.
Joseph tested positive for COVID-19 and began to isolate.
His wife, Carisa, a registered nurse, started to feel sick the following Wednesday.
Carisa said her symptoms were different than Joseph’s.
She had gastro-intestinal issues and was running a low-grade fever.
Carisa decided to take their kids to get tested for COVID-19.
Carisa and her 12-year-old daughter tested negative, but her five-year-old son tested positive.
“He blew through it with no problem at all," Joseph said.
Joseph said their son had allergy-like symptoms for a few days, and was back to normal quickly.
Unfortunately, that was not the case for Joseph.
By day eight, Joseph had developed severe abdominal pain and drove himself to the emergency room.
“I had actually developed pancreatitis from the virus," Joseph said.
When Joseph called home to check on his family, he said Carisa did not sound well.
“You could tell she was really short of breath," Joseph said.
Joseph, from his own hospital room, called an ambulance for his wife.
Carisa said when she got to the emergency room, she again tested negative for COVID-19.
“I was like, what is going on? Something is wrong with me,” Carisa said.
It was not until doctors ran a respiratory panel and a CT scan that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and COVID pneumonia.
Carisa said she was given oxygen, put on two antibiotics, started a steroid, began remdesivir treatment and received plasma from other COVID-19 survivors.
Her room was just down the hall from Joseph.
“As close as she was, I couldn’t walk out of the room and go and check on her. As husband and wife that is a really tough thing,” Joseph said.
Joseph was released from the hospital first, and hospital staff allowed him to stop by Carisa’s room on his way out.
“We were able to hug and check on each other,” Carisa said.
“When it came time for me to leave the hospital, I knew I was not going to be able to come back. She was on a floor that did not allow visitors. That was very hard. I knew the condition she was in and what she was going to have to overcome in order for her to get better,” Joseph said.
After six days in the hospital, Carisa was released.
Now the family is home together counting their blessings.
“That human interaction from people you know and love is not something I will be taking for granted anytime soon,” Carisa said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.