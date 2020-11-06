FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: High chanes of rain and a wind advisory set for Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lots of changes in weather expected over the weekend, with a First Alert Action Day beginning Nov. 7.
Cooler temperatures will begin Saturday with a high of 70 degrees, but the biggest impact is a 50% chance of rain. A wind advisory is also active with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.
Come Monday, people can expect even cooler temperatures in the high 50s with the same chances of rain as Saturday’s.
Take a look below at our First Alert weekend weather forecast!
FRIDAY- Mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 90s.
SATURDAY- Cooler temperatures in the 70s with a 50% chance of rain .
SUNDAY- Even cooler temperatures in the high 60s with a 10% chance of rain.
MONDAY- Warmest temperatures in the high 50s with a 40% chance of rain.
*To view our 10-day weather forecast [click here].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.