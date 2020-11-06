FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Who’s ready for some cooler temps and rain!?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After another day of near-record heat Friday, a strong trough dives south through the Rockies Friday through early next week. This will bring Arizona two impulses which bring wind, rain and a chance for mountain snow. The two days you’ll want to have the umbrella handy are Saturday and Monday.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with temps in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy. Rain chances increase overnight.
MONDAY: 50% chance of rain, especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.