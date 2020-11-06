Gospel Rescue Mission to hold “meals to-go” event before Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the amount of restrictions set this year to combat the spread of COVID-19, it’s tougher than ever to help those in need- so Gospel Rescue Mission will do things a little different this year.
The organization will distribute meals-to-go the day before Thanksgiving as part of its “Thanksgiving Blesings to Go” drive-thru event.
Food distrubution will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 measures, the organization is limiting the number of volunteers this year, but will livestream the event through its Facebook page [HERE].
GRM says pies are greatly needed this year. Anyone who wants to make a pie-donation can drop one off at 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd.
