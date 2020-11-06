Health officials give guidance on holiday gatherings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away now, and it’s a time to give thanks and be with friends and family, but health experts are warning it could be ripe to spread COVID-19.
Cases are on the rise throughout the nation and in Arizona. Friday, nearly another 2,000 newly known COVID-19 cases were added to the state dashboard.
“While it’s really painful thinking about Thanksgiving and Christmas being different this year… those are exactly the things this virus will take advantage of,” said Dr. Clifford Martin, Board-Certified Infectious Disease Doctor and TMC Chief of Medical Staff.
Health officials are changing their own holiday plans, too. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIAID, has said in several interviews, his Thanksgiving will look different without his kids at the table. In one with CBS Evening News, Dr. Fauci said, “that is unfortunately a risk when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting, you don’t know what the status of it is.”
He went on to say, “I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings particularly when members of the family might be at a risk because of their age or their underlying condition. Namely, you may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that family gathering.”
Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said her usual gathering will not be happening this year.
“We usually have a Thanksgiving with over 50 people. We’re not going to do that this year,” she said.
The Pima County Health Department said the best plan for Thanksgiving that reduces the spread of COVID-19 is to celebrate only with people you live with. PCHD recommends trying a virtual dinner for those you don’t, and to shop and watch games from home— avoiding the crowds and long lines.
They do recommend if people are coming over to avoid sharing utensils, plates and food, select one person to serve the meal, or have pre-filled plates ready, limit tables to one for each household, keep windows and doors open, and a guest list for contact tracing if anyone is exposed.
Current CDC Guidance said hosting a small dinner with *local family outdoors is a moderate risk, but encourages social distance and mask-wearing too. The CDC said any large gathering, or large dinner, with people from different households or geographic locations, should be avoided and is a high-risk activity.
