Latinos may be the reason Arizona turns blue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With a record turnout, Latinos became the largest minority group eligible to vote this election for the first time ever.
The fight to win Arizona is not over just yet, but Latinos may be a big part of why the state is so much closer to turning blue.
In Arizona, nearly 24% of voters are Latinos. Nationwide, 32 million Latinos were eligible to vote- and what we’ve learned from the Presidential Election map so far is not all think the same.
“Vote for democrats,” said a Tucson man.
“Tucson is on the map for Trump,” said a Trump supporter.
62% of Latino voters across the U.S. side with the Democratic Party, 34% chose Republicans, according to a Pew Research study.
“Without Latinos we wouldn’t see an impact in the White House,” said Ulises Ventura, Tucson’s Coordinator for Mi Familia Vota.
The organization said it helped register 15,000 first-time voters statewide.
“It was Democrats that were registered the most,” Ventura said.
In October, the Latino advocacy group won a lawsuit that argued Latinos were impacted the most by the pandemic, preventing many of them from registering on time. The judge’s ruling extended the registration period in the state by 10 days.
“We registered about 35,000 during that extension period,” he added
While President Trump won the Latino vote in Florida and Texas, Arizona is still waiting to learn what color the map will turn.
Based on the latest results, Biden is holding his lead, setting him up to be the first Democrat since 1996 to win the state.
