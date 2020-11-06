Lessons learned in 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While the counting continues, it’s probably not too early to start talking about some of the lessons learned in the 2020 election cycle.
“There’s no reason for people to trumpet victories when there’s still votes to be counted,” said Steve Farley, a former state lawmaker and candidate for Governor.
While most people will believe the election is over once the state has been called for the President, Farley says there is still a potential balance of power flip which could have serious impacts.
“There are a number of house and senate races, primarily in Maricopa County which are close enough they can easily be flipped,” Farley said.
As of now, the House is in Republican hands 31 to 29. One flip and it’s a tie which means both sides would have to work with the other to get legislation passed.
The Senate is 16-14 GOP. One more flip and the same applies - reaching across the aisle.
“Everyone is going to have to work together and I think that’s something this country is starving for,” Farley said.
But there won’t be the need for cross political cooperation in Pima County - it went blue except for Steve Christy, Pima County Supervisor in District 4.
“Here in Pima County, we took a beating,” said David Eppihimer, the chair of the Republican party in Pima County.
But Eppihimer also says the party made some gains among Blacks and Hispanics.
“I think when this election is analyzed, you’ll find we got greater share of the Latino vote in Pima County than we had two years ago or four years ago,” he said.
Part of the postmortem on the election will be how to expand on those gains, but also how to grow votes when the top of the ticket doesn’t help much.
“President Trump lost Pima County by 100 thousand votes and when people are voting straight ticket, that’s the writing on the wall,” he said.
But there was also some confusion about not just the ballot counting but the information coming out of the Secretary of State’s office.
It was difficult to determine what vote was being counted, how many votes were left to be counted and about the process itself.
Frequently, national and international reporters found it difficult to understand the process which added to the confusion.
But Farley says the elections folks are doing the best they can under pressure and the coronavirus.
“There’s always going to be [confusion] when there’s a lot of information that’s very complex and changing very quickly, there’s going to be a lot of uncertainty,” Farley said.
There was also the fact Arizona had but two initiatives on the ballot, Prop 207 which legalized recreational marijuana and Prop 208 which will tax the wealthy to give more money to schools.
This in a state which has seen up to 10 initiatives make the ballot.
The dwindling number of voter initiatives could be a problem in the future.
“It’s foundational for who we are as Arizonans,” Farley said. “We want to tell our government what we want rather than have them tell us what they want.”
