Loop users detoured around construction until December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Users of The Loop will encounter a detour in the Santa Cruz section for the remainder of the month of November.
Construction crews will be rehabilitating manholes during daylight hours (6 a.m.-4 p.m.) between Diamond road and Sunset Road and between Sunset and the Rillito. The resulting closure will be in effect until about Dec. 1.
Users can use the “Scenic Route” along the east bank of the Santa Cruz River from Diamond Road to Sunset Road as an alternate route. Signs will be posted to mark the detour. The path will remain open on weekends.
Work from Sunset Road to the Rillito (indicated by the yellow line above) will take place at night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
