Lung transplant patient dishcarged from hospital after COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Nov. 6, Banner University Medical Center discgharged a COVID-19 patient who underwent a double lung transplant after recovering from the virus.
Banner says the patient, 58-year-old Darryl Williams, is one of very few to survive COVID-19 and a transplant, while undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation- a treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung.
Williams was tested for the coronavirus as a pre-operation procedure and tested positive. Due to this, the transplant operation was cancelled and Williams had to begin therapy for the virus.
Banner says William’s symptoms worstened during treatment, all while being intubated. Williams finally tested negative for COVID-19 after a lengthy recovery and underwent the double lung transplant on Sep. 17.
“Darryl is doing fantastic. He has a great attitude and worked hard to recover,” said Dr. Joshua Malo, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Banner. “It was a tremendous effort by the whole team and every team member was essential in his recovery.”
Williams lives in Phoenix and says he is most looking forward to seeing his dog and sleeping in his own bed.
