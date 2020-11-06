Pac-12: COVID-19 outbreak forces cancellation of Arizona-Utah football game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 announced on Friday, Nov. 6, that the Arizona Wildcats football game at Utah has been canceled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Utes.
The game, scheduled for Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, was to be the season opener for both teams.
The Pac-12 statement follows:
The Pac-12 has approved a request from Utah to cancel the Arizona at Utah football game scheduled for November 7. This decision was made under the Pac-12′s football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.
The cancellation of this game, following yesterday’s cancellation of the Washington at Cal football game, is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. At the same time it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.
