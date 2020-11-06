Police arrest suspect in deadly Midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Nov. 6, officers with the Tucson Police Department were able to locate and arrest the main suspect in a homicide investigation that began last Sunday.
On Nov. 1, at approximately 1 a.m., Midtown officers responded to reports of a shooting at Ten’s Showclub at 5120 E. Speedway Blvd. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside the venue with signs of serious gunshot trauma.
Officers rendered first aid before Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Ortiz, was transported to Banner University Medical Center for treatment, but he passed away to his injurites shortly after arrival.
After active investigations, Tucson Police officers were finally able to locate the suspect who fled the crime scene on Nov. 1st. He has been identifed as 37-year-old Stanley Gerome Calvin.
Officers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle to a residence in the 2200 block of East Sunland Vista, with the help of surveillance video.
After conducting interviews, Officers were were able to identify Calvin as the main suspect in Ortiz' murder. Further investigations also identified Calvin as the suspect in another shooting that took place on Nov. 4, but no injuries were reported in that incident.
Detectives charged Calvin with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and prohibited posessor. He is currently being held at Pima County Jail.
