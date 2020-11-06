Sheriff Napier says it’s too soon to concede

This has been a contentious and unusual election year. Currently, there are 25,700 ballots that have yet to be counted in Pima County (source: Secretary of State website,https://arizona.vote/ballot-progress.html). My opponent and I are separated by approximately 6,000 votes. There are four times as many votes yet to be counted than the current difference in election. As more ballots have been counted, the margin of the election has significantly narrowed. It would be premature to concede the election with the count being this close and so many uncounted ballots remaining. I deeply respect the election process and believe that everyone’s vote deserves to be counted. When all ballots have been counted, or the difference is greater than the number of uncounted ballots, I will make a statement regarding the election outcome. We should all be patient and respectful of our democracy at work.