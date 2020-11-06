Sierra Vista reinstates requirement for face covering in public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earlier in September, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller suspended the mandate requiring face coverings in public, but that mandate was reinstated today as Sierra Vista residents are seeing a new wave of COVID-19 infections.
People over the age of 10 are now required to wear face masks while out in public and when physical distancing of at least 6-feet is not possible.
“The latest local data shows an increasing trend of new COVID-19 cases in Cochise County and within our community,” said Mueller. “Sierra Vistans have done a great job keeping transmission here relatively low but it’s time that we must once again do more to combat this highly contagious virus.”
According to Cochise County, there are 330 active cases of the coronavirus, including 71 in Sierra Vista.
The order is effective today, Nov. 6, and an expiration date has not been set by the city.
Below is a list of exceptions to the order for when face coverings are not required:
- When at home.
- When alone in a vehicle or inside a vehicle with persons from the same household.
- When eating, drinking or sleeping.
- When exercising outdoors alone or with household members.
- While swimming.
- While inside workspaces that are not open to the general public.
- If a person has a medical condition that hinders use of face masks.
- In an emergency situation that requires a mask to be off.
