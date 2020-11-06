TUSD students to remain in remote learning model until end of the quarter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According the the Tucson Education Association, students in Tucson’s largest school district will stick to the remote learning model until the end of the quarter.
Board members are still waiting on statement from Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.
More information and updates will comewhen they are available.
Below is a statement from TEA’s Facebook page on the decision:
