Arizona man survives COVID-19 and double lung transplant

“Every day that month, every day for that month we didn’t know which way it was going to go," said Jarrod Mosier, Medical Director for ECMO Program. "If you start off with bad lungs to the point where you need a transplant, and you have COVID to the point where you have ARDS and need a ventilator, the probable outcome is that you die. If you go on ECMO, the most probable outcome you die. And he had both of those things and he was able to recover enough to get a transplant.”