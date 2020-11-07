Athens in lockdown after another wave of COVID-19 infections

ATHENS, Greece (KOLD News 13) - As a wave of new coronavirus infections hits Greece, the capital city of Athens is back in lockdown.
Saturday, the city seemed almost deserted as only essential venues remained open.
All retail stores, expect those selling items like food, medication and fuel will be temporarily shut down until further notice.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the lockdown to curb a rise in COVID cases. The city of Thessaloniki went into lockdown earlier in the week.
On Friday, Nov. 7, Greek authorities announced more than 2,400 new cases and 14 new deaths to the coronavirus- bringing up numbers to more than 52,000 cases and 715 fatalities.
Earlier in the Spring, Greece enacted its first lockdown along with other countries around the world during the first waves of the virus.
