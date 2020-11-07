FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back-to-Back storms bringing wind, scattered showers and much cooler temperatures.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold front will continue to push through Southern Arizona this evening. Winds won’t be quite as strong, but we are still looking at breezy conditions through tomorrow. Daytime highs will drop more than 10 degrees from where we were today. We can also expect more sunshine as we wait for our second system to bring another round of scattered showers by Sunday night into Monday.
TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with temps in the upper-40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy. Rain chances increase overnight.
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance of rain, especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
