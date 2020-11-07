Italy among European countries to reinact COVID lockdowns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a second wave of coronavirus cases makes its way through Europe, many countries are having to go back into lockdown. Italy is one of those nations.
New coronavirus restrictions became effective on Friday, Nov. 6, as the Italian country split in three cateogories: [RED] high-risk, [ORANGE] medium-risk and [YELLOW] low-risk zones.
One of the hardest hit cities by the new wave on infections is Lombardy, which is back in lockdown after placing in the RED category.
Most cities in RED regions have closed restaurants, bars and shops, and only a limited number of venues are offering online-pickup services. And schooling is back fully online.
Cities in ORANGE areas remain open, but residents are not allowed to leave city limits.
And people living in YELLOW areas, like in the Roman region of Lazio, continue to move freely within their towns and cities, and only follow nation-wide restrictions like early closures at venues and a 10 p.m. national curfew.
Italian sources say the country registrered more than 38,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, beating a previous high record of more than 34,000, Thursday.
The Health Ministry also reported more than 440 COVID-related deaths.
To-date, more than 40,600 people have died because of the virus in Italy and the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic surpasses 860,000.
