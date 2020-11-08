Alex Trebek left a long game-show resume

LOS ANGELES (KOLD News 13) - It’s hard to imagine America’s favorite answer-and-question man once hosted a show featuring a series of elevators threatening to plunge a contestant to the ground if he or she stepped into the wrong one.
The Emmy-winner also once hosted a pilot for a game featuring an electronic puppet named “Malcom.”
That was in addition to the show where he was “the man with the action,” bringing out a pair of oversized dice contestants rolled for cash and prizes.
Alex Trebek, who died Sunday, November 8 at the age of 80, commanded a variety of game-show formats — from the straightforward to the campy — before finding an enduring home on “Jeopardy," the show which tested the brain power of millions of Americans every weekday as it implored contestants and viewers to communicate in the form of a question.
Trebek began his career in the 1960′s as a journalist in Canada, where he showed his versatility. In addition to reading news on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, he would host a teen music show and contribute to sports coverage. His game show career started on CBC with “Reach For The Top” — a high-school quiz show similar to “College Bowl” in the U.S. — and “Strategy,” which featured contestants moving on a game board to reach Trebek standing in the center, where they would win cash and prizes.
In 1973, Trebek moved to the U.S., where he would host NBC’s short-lived “The Wizard of Odds," asking questions based on statistics. A year later, he would helm his first hit show for the peacock network, “High Rollers.” The game was a variant on the classic “Shut the Box," featuring players rolling oversized dice (or, in this first edition, rolled by hostess Ruta Lee) to eliminate numbers on a board for prizes.
In CBS’s “Double Dare” in 1976, he showed contestants in dual isolation booths clues to a person, place, or thing. After a revival of “High Rollers" from 1978 to 1980, he moved on to “Battlestars" on NBC in 1981 — a modified version of “Hollywood Squares” featuring six celebrities in triangles. Like with “High Rollers,” NBC would cancel the show only to bring it back with Trebek in a slightly different format.
As he built his American television career, he did not neglect his Canadian roots. He continued to host shows north of the border including “Pitfall" in 1981. The show’s namesake gimmick was a row of eight elevators contestants crossed while answering questions and using “pit passes” to avoid sinking to the bottom, impeding their progress to winning. In the end, many of the show’s contestants were never paid after the show’s production company went bankrupt. Trebek said he wasn’t paid either, and he referred to the show as one of the great tragedies of his life.
Trebek’s defining run on “Jeopardy!” began in 1984, when producer-creator Merv Griffin put the show into syndication after an on-and-off run on NBC. The series had launched in 1964 with Art Fleming as host, and it was among the network’s most popular game shows until a decade later, when executive Lin Bolen moved it from its Noon/11 Central time slot as part of an effort to draw younger viewers. NBC canceled the show in 1975, but it would rework the show in 1978 with Fleming only to see it fail again. Griffin decided to give “Jeopardy!" another shot after seeing his other show, “Wheel of Fortune,” thrive in syndication. This time, however, the show would return with a high-tech design — and without Fleming.
As “Jeopardy!” and Trebek both grew in popularity, the host took on other gigs. Trebek returned to NBC in 1987 to host yet another of the network’s game-show revivals: “Concentration.” In 1991, as that show was winding down its run, he would get the call to lead a rebooted “To Tell The Truth,” a show that had already been through two hosts, losing both of them to contract issues. With “Truth" added to his workload, Trebek was hosting three shows on TV at the same time.
But through the years and varied shows, “Jeopardy!” would become his signature hit, netting him seven Emmy awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and endearing himself to millions of viewers, including the host whom he replaced. Art Fleming had criticized the show’s change in rules and material, but in 1987, he said in a St. Louis television interview that Trebek was, “a dear friend of mine.”
Millions of viewers would show their love and friendship after Trebek revealed his cancer diagnosis last year, including one player who worked a tribute into his Final Jeopardy answer:
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.