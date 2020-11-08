Alex Trebek left a long game-show resume

Trebek’s defining run on “Jeopardy!” began in 1984, when producer-creator Merv Griffin put the show into syndication after an on-and-off run on NBC. The series had launched in 1964 with Art Fleming as host, and it was among the network’s most popular game shows until a decade later, when executive Lin Bolen moved it from its Noon/11 Central time slot as part of an effort to draw younger viewers. NBC canceled the show in 1975, but it would rework the show in 1978 with Fleming only to see it fail again. Griffin decided to give “Jeopardy!" another shot after seeing his other show, “Wheel of Fortune,” thrive in syndication. This time, however, the show would return with a high-tech design — and without Fleming.