Border agents seize over $200 thousand in narcotics at the El Centro Sector

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KOLD News 13) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized over $200 thousand in methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at 11:30 a.m on Nov. 4, when a man driving a burgundy Buick sedan approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle as it waited in the traffic lane. Agents directed the vehicle aside for further investigation.
El Centro Border Patrol Agents arrested the driver, a 61-year-old U.S. citizen for attempting to smuggle over $200 thousand worth of illegal drugs.
During their inspection, agents discovered 66 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside of fuel tank. The substance inside of 64 packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine with the other two packages testing positive for fentanyl and heroin.
Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.
The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 83.53 pounds with an estimated value of $187,942. The weight of the fentanyl was 1.65 pounds with an estimated value of $18,870, and the weight of the heroin was 1.49 pounds with an estimated value of $19,040.
El Centro Sector turned over the driver, the vehicle and the narcotics to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.