CBP officers seize over $60 million in narcotics following two separate incidents

over 1,000 packages of meth seized by CBP officers in October. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 8, 2020 at 2:03 PM MST - Updated November 8 at 2:03 PM

LAREDO, Texas (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge and World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics valued at $60 million in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, October 27 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling an empty trailer from Mexico.

The 2006 freightliner tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 618 packages containing 1,988.12 pounds of alleged methamphetamine discovered within the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $39,762,165.

The second seizure occurred on Wednesday, October 28 at the World Trade Bridge when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling a shipment of frozen vegetables arriving from Mexico.

The 1999 freightliner tractor and shipment were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 352 packages containing 1,049.84 pounds of alleged methamphetamine discovered within the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $20,996,610.

The seized narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $60,758,775.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and both trailers. The cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

