FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our next weather maker is heading in our direction bringing with it another round of rain overnight through tomorrow morning, mountain snow and much cooler temperatures.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers will move in from the NW beginning tonight. Most of rain will take place while many of us are sleeping throughout tomorrow morning’s commute. Monday’s daytime highs will be running about 20 degrees below average for Tucson. Behind the departing system, clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper-30s in Tucson, below freezing for many in Cochise county.
TONIGHT: 50% chance for showers with overnight lows in the upper-40s.
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance of rain, especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper-70s.
