Arizona Wildcats host USC Trojans in home opener on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an extended wait, the Wildcats football season is close - oh, so close - to finally getting underway.
Arizona is scheduled to host Southern California on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Arizona Stadium.
The Trojans already have a win under their belts, but the Wildcats have yet to play because their scheduled season-opening game at Utah last week was canceled. An outbreak of COVID-19 among the Utes forced the cancellation.
The Wildcats offense will be led by sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell. Last season, he completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,239 yards in eight appearances. He threw nine touchdown passes and one interception.
His completion percentage set an Arizona record for freshmen with at least 100 pass attempts.
On the other side of the ball, redshirt senior defensive back Lorenzo Burns begins 2020 with nine career interceptions, just three shy of breaking into Arizona’s all-time top 10 list.
The Wildcats have won both of their Pac-12 openers under head coach Kevin Sumlin. Arizona beat Oregon State, 35-14, in Corvallis in 2018 and UCLA, 20-17, in Tucson last year.
The game will be the Wildcats' latest known start to a season. Arizona last met USC in a conference opener in 2006. In that game, the No. 3 Trojans won, 20-3. USC holds a 35-8 advantage over Arizona overall.
USC is coming off a 28-27 come-from-behind win over Arizona State last week in Los Angeles.
