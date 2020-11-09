Ballot cure period closes tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If your mail-in or early ballot signature was rejected, there is still time to correct it.
Trained election workers verify voter’s signatures by comparing it to other signatures on file from the Department of Motor Vehicle records, voter registration forms, or previous early ballots. If the signatures do not match, election officials will try to contact the voter and verify the eligibility of the ballot. State law provides voters five business days after Nov. 3 to verify, or cure, their signature, unlike ballots that are returned without a signature at all.
There is no cure period for missing signatures after Election Day.
Voters can check the status of an early ballot at the Your Voter Info tab on Arizona.Vote. If it shows “Accepted,” the ballot was verified and counted. If it shows “Rejected,” the voter should contact their county recorder immediately.
Depending on the county, voters can typically cure their signature over the phone.
The deadline to cure a signature or provide identification in most counties, is Nov. 10. For counties that are closed on Fridays, the deadline is Nov. 12.
For more information, including ways to contact county election officials, visit Arizona.Vote or call 1-877-THE-VOTE.
